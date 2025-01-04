Fred Kerley is in trouble with the police. dpa

US sprint star Fred Kerley is arrested after an altercation with the police. A video recording shows a Taser being used against the 29-year-old. His lawyer speaks out.

DPA dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you In Miami Beach on Thursday evening (local time) there was an altercation between Fred Kerley and the police.

Kerley is accused of assault, resisting officers and disorderly conduct.

According to police, Kerley refused to leave the location he had approached during a police investigation. Kerley resisted, police used a Taser and was subsequently arrested.

According to his lawyer, Kerley will be allowed to leave custody on Saturday. Show more

Three-time sprint world champion Fred Kerley was stunned with a stun gun and arrested during a confrontation with police in Miami Beach. This was announced by the police according to media reports. The 29-year-old multiple Olympic medalist was first taken to hospital after the incident and then to Miami-Dade County Jail, the AP news agency reported.

Police body camera shows arrest

According to police, Kerley had approached an ongoing police investigation and tried to get to his car parked nearby. According to the police, the bronze medal winner from Paris refused to leave the scene and became increasingly aggressive. Kerley reportedly put up resistance and was also subdued by several police officers using a Taser. The altercation can be seen in the video from a police officer's body camera.

Kerley's lawyer speaks of police overreaction

Kerley's lawyer Richard L. Cooper criticized the officers' actions. "I can say that Mr. Kerley is a record-breaking athlete who has represented our nation honorably and successfully multiple times at the Olympics. The charges are false and show what a brutal police state Miami Beach has become," Cooper told US broadcaster CBS News. "It is clear from all available records of the arrest that the police overreacted to an otherwise peaceful interaction with Mr. Kerley."

Kerley is accused of assault, resisting officers and disorderly conduct. As CBS News reported, he appeared in court Friday afternoon. According to his lawyer, he will be allowed to leave custody on Saturday following a court ruling.

World champion over 100 meters in 2022

Kerley won silver in the 100 meters at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo and bronze in the same discipline at the 2024 Games in Paris. He won the 100-meter title at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene. He also won gold twice with US relay teams at the World Championships.