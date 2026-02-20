Salomé Kora (right) has already competed three times at the Summer Olympics, and now she and bobsleigh pilot Debora Annen are making their debut at the Winter Games in Cortina. Keystone

Salomé Kora is freezing, a little scared and the days are long and exhausting. But the sprinter becomes the first Swiss woman to compete in the two-woman bobsleigh at the Winter Games after the summer Games.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Cold yes, cool no. It was almost exactly three months ago that Salomé Kora raced down a bobsleigh track for the first time. It was right here, in the Cortina d'Ampezzo ice track, in Inola Blatty's two-man. "It was a bit traumatic," says the sprinter, who is one of only three Swiss women to have run the 100 m in under eleven seconds (10.95 in 2024). "I was very shocked, especially the G-forces surprised me."

So much so that it almost ended with this one adventure. "I got to the bottom, didn't find it fun at all and wondered how I was going to get through a whole season," recalls the 31-year-old from St. Gallen. Kora had imagined bobsleighing differently. "A bit like a rollercoaster ride, which I like. But it wasn't cool at all." However, the daughter of a father from Benin and a Swiss woman stuck with it and still enjoyed the fast rides. "I'm still a bit scared, though," she admits. "I'm always happy when I get to the bottom."

The fear of braking too early

There is a long tradition of track and field athletes switching to bobsleigh. The combination of strength and agility that sprinters in particular bring with them is ideal for this. Kora also had initial inquiries about ten years ago, but turned them down. In the end, it was the German sprinter Alexandra Burghardt, a regular training colleague of Kora's, who tipped the scales. She won the silver medal four years ago in Beijing in Mariama Jamanka's sled and bronze two years later in Paris with the German relay team. She is only the fourth female athlete in the world to win medals at both the Winter and Summer Games. Two years ago, Kora began to think more concretely about a temporary switch to bobsleigh, and last summer she made the decision.

Her inexperience in the new world is more evident in her second job as a pusher. "I always wait until the pilot at the finish line tells me to brake," Kora says with a laugh. Experienced pushers know this on their own. "But I'm always afraid that I'll brake too early." Another difference to the sprint: "I was very impressed by how much work there is in addition to the individual rides." Hours are spent working on the sledges and runners in the garages and cellars.

Small and intimate

On Friday, when she competes in the first round of the two-man event, the athlete from eastern Switzerland will become the first Swiss woman to compete in the winter and summer Olympics. She will no longer be pushing Blatty's sled, but that of junior world champion Debora Annen. Blatty narrowly failed to qualify for the Olympics in her first World Cup season, but Kora did as the second-best Swiss pusher in the athletics tests.

She competed in Rio in 2016, Tokyo in 2021 and Paris in 2024, narrowly missing out on a sensational medal in fourth place with the outstanding Swiss sprint relay team in Japan. Kora finds it somewhat difficult to make a comparison with the Summer Games. It's not meant to be disrespectful, she assures us. "It's quite different, but it's not one cooler than the other," she says. "At the Summer Games, the dimensions are completely different. Here it's mega small and intimate, but very nice. That Olympic feeling is definitely there."

Final destination: Los Angeles

Salomé Kora wants to experience this feeling one more time, but then again in warmer climes. Her last big goal is the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. In all likelihood, this will therefore be her only season in bobsleigh. The St. Gallen native is not ruling out the possibility of helping out in the ice track again if necessary, but from Sunday her focus will be back on athletics. A week later, she is even considering competing in the Swiss Indoor Championships. She feels that she is in good shape and that the training for pushing is not very different from that for sprinting.

It will probably not be enough for the second-best Swiss women's team on Friday and Saturday to improve on their 4th place in Tokyo. The ambitious goal is a diploma. Either way: After a difficult start, Kora now thinks it's cool in the bobsleigh. Even if she doesn't like it cold.

