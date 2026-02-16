  1. Residential Customers
"I think we can announce it now" SRF duo reveal baby news about Olympic champion Meillard

Jan Arnet

16.2.2026

The SRF duo Stefan Hofmänner and Beat Feuz reveal baby news about Loïc Meillard.
The SRF duo Stefan Hofmänner and Beat Feuz reveal baby news about Loïc Meillard.
Keystone

Loïc Meillard takes gold in the Olympic slalom after winning silver in the team combined and bronze in the giant slalom. And apparently there will soon be even more to celebrate for the Frenchman. The SRF commentators announce baby news.

16.02.2026, 16:10

16.02.2026, 16:14

When Loïc Meillard crosses the finish line in the second run of the Olympic slalom and lights up green, there's no stopping him. He knows that he has just won his third medal at these Olympic Games. At this point, he doesn't yet know that it will be gold.

The tension is high, but even before McGrath leaves the start house - and shortly afterwards threads his way in - SRF commentator Stefan Hofmänner says a few words in passing that you've never heard before: "Loïc Meillard, he's about to become a dad. I think we can announce that now." His co-commentator Beat Feuz confirms: "That's right, in the summer."

Meillard and Zoé Chastan, the Swiss-Ski media officer, have already been a couple for several years. Now the two are looking forward to having children for the first time - and to winning Olympic gold.

