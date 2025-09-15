SRF expert Ellen Sprunger speaks plainly. SRF

World Athletics wants to protect the integrity of women's sport with the SRY genetic test. But former athlete and SRF expert Ellen Sprunger has medical and ethical doubts about the tests.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since September, the World Athletics Federation has required a test for the SRY gene at international competitions such as the World Championships in Tokyo in order to link participation in women's competitions to biological sex.

Critics complain that the test is not very meaningful and that there is a lack of psychological and ethical support for the female athletes concerned.

SRF expert Ellen Sprunger also warns against premature invasions of privacy: "Behind the athlete is also a human being." Show more

Since September 1, 2025, female athletes have had to prove that they are biological women - they are tested for the male Y chromosome. At the World Championships in Tokyo, which have been running since September 13, only athletes who undergo an SRY genetic test to determine their biological sex and show the result "female" are allowed to compete in the women's category.

How does such a test work? The female athletes are tested for a gene on the Y chromosome, which is crucial for the development of male sexual characteristics. A cheek swab or a blood sample is sufficient. However, this is preceded by a lengthy information session. Show more

It is about "protecting and preserving the integrity of women's sport", says Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics. Until now, testosterone levels have been used as a criterion in controversial individual cases in athletics.

SRF expert Ellen Sprunger is not only positive about the measures: "The idea behind it, to protect women's sport, is a good one. It just came at very short notice, the athletes suddenly had to do it. The athletes had no choice. Either you take the test or you can't be there in Tokyo. I don't think that's quite right."

The former heptathlete also points out: "The test is not necessarily reliable. You can have this Y chromosome and still not develop testosterone."

As "Sportschau " writes, even the scientist David Sinclair, who discovered the SRY gene in 1990 and is still researching it, says that the test falls short. Sinclair has therefore repeatedly spoken out against the SRY test: "The use of SRY to determine biological sex is wrong, as it can only determine whether the gene is present or not," the scientist wrote in a guest article in "The Conversation" magazine. The test would say nothing about whether the gene works and whether more performance-enhancing testosterone is produced.

It's about more than just the athletes

Sprunger also points out that it is not just about the athletes: "Behind the athlete is also a person. In terms of performance, it makes sense, but these people are more than just athletes and what do you do if these genes are suddenly discovered in you? I haven't heard anything about psychological measures for those who get such a result. I think it happened very quickly and I don't think it will stay that way. You have to offer a lot more all round." You simply have to be aware that such tests can have more influence than just whether someone is allowed to compete or not, says Sprunger.

Human rights organizations also point out that such tests violate privacy. Furthermore, focusing solely on biological characteristics does not do justice to the complexity of gender identity. According to the German sports physician Wilhelm Bloch, the test can indeed determine the presence of an SRY gene and thus the prerequisite for developing into a man. However, the functionality of the gene is not tested. "The test can therefore only detect intersexuality to a limited extent," explained the professor from the German Sport University Cologne.

Sprunger gives another example of why it is complex to simply test and categorize women: "You don't do that with men either. Michael Phelps also had longer arms than others, but you don't create a separate category for those with longer arms."

