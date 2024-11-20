Will we soon see Lindsey Vonn cheering on the World Cup slopes again? KEYSTONE

Lindsey Vonn is getting serious with her comeback plans and is already back in training. Ski expert Stefan Abplanalp has seen her training and has nothing but good things to say. However, there are still some doubts about an imminent comeback.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn is planning her return to the Ski World Cup at the age of 40.

The American is training with the US team again and could possibly make her comeback to the World Cup as early as December 2024 in St. Moritz.

SRF expert Stefan Abplanalp watched Vonn in training and reported: "I saw her very happy and satisfied." Show more

Lindsey Vonn wants to return to the Ski World Cup five years after her retirement - the American is already back training with the US ski team at home in Copper Mountain. Also present was top Italian downhill skier Sofia Goggia, who posted photos of their training together on social media and commented on the picture with a heart emoji in Vonn's direction.

Stefan Abplanalp knows how the American actually performed on the slopes. The SRF expert was present during Vonn's training and told Blick:"Lindsey is in a great mood. On the piste, during the inspection, after training - she was her old self, fully motivated and focused on the task at hand. I saw her very satisfied and happy." Abplanalp knows Vonn very well; he coached the American back to the top of the world in 2015 after an injury. Abplanalp now coaches another US speed specialist, Breezy Johnson, and was therefore present at the training sessions in the USA.

Abplanalp explains that Vonn has improved from run to run. On Monday she was still training giant slalom, on Tuesday she switched to downhill skiing: "You could see how her confidence grew and her determination increased. Some turns were already really good." The 82-time World Cup winner Vonn is still training on easy terrain with moderate intensity. However, that will soon change, says Abplanalp: "We need to find out how the forces and impacts in the turns affect the knee."

As a reminder: Vonn ended her career in 2019 because the pain was simply too great after countless injuries. Since then, Vonn has undergone several operations and has had an artificial knee joint on her right side since April of this year.

When will Vonn make her comeback?

But how long will it be before Vonn actually returns to the World Cup slopes? In addition to her health and fitness, it is also a question of FIS points. This means that Vonn must first compete in a few races at a lower level before returning to the World Cup. As "Blick" writes, two super-Gs and two downhill races at FIS level are planned in Copper Mountain on December 7 and 8. The chance for Vonn to score enough points with solid runs to be eligible to compete in the World Cup again soon.

A return would then theoretically still be possible this year. Two super-G races will take place in St. Moritz on December 21 and 22. The US Ski Association has even applied for a wildcard for these races. But Abplanalp warns: "A return in St. Moritz is a very sporty goal." It is therefore quite possible that Vonn will not return to the World Cup slopes until 2025. Abplanalp states: "Lindsey is very ambitious and I think she will only return to the circus when she feels she can keep up with the best."

The first comparison will probably take place in mid-December. In Beaver Creek (downhill and super-G on December 14 and 15), Vonn will be at the start as the lead skier.

Videos from the department