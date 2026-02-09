Mathilde Gremaud wins Olympic gold with a breathtaking slopestyle performance and lets Switzerland celebrate. But one person is angry: SRF expert Elias Ambühl. For him, it's clear that the Swiss skier's jury score is far too low despite her triumph.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mathilde Gremaud wins Olympic gold in the slopestyle competition in Milano Cortina 2026, as she did four years earlier.

The Swiss racer impresses with a sensational 2nd run, which ultimately secures her victory.

SRF expert Elias Ambühl shares the Swiss athlete's excitement and, despite the gold medal, rages about the jury's marks, which he feels were clearly too low.

Gremaud herself would also have hoped for a higher score, as she says, but reveals that the jury gave her extra motivation. Show more

Mathilde Gremaud puts on an Olympic show in slopestyle and deservedly wins the gold medal. The Swiss skier risked everything in the second run, performing jumps with a very high degree of difficulty, all double corks (double somersaults) with at least three screws.

"Wow, what a run", marveled SRF expert Elias Ambühl on live TV. The 33-year-old is particularly impressed by Gremaud's second jump - a switch double cork 1260: "That's by far one of the most difficult tricks we've seen today."

But is that enough to win? After an anxious wait in the finish area, the jury finally announces its verdict: 86.96 points. That is the lead and ultimately the Olympic gold medal for Gremaud.

"That's tough, very tough!"

The 26-year-old is overjoyed. And Ambühl is also thrilled after her triumph, but first has to unload his frustration, because it's clear to him that the jury's score for this breathtaking run is far too low.

"A mess," says the SRF expert after the decision is announced. "This run was so technically demanding!" Gremaud's performance is so good that it can no longer be compared with the other skiers, says Ambühl. "In the end, it doesn't matter. But it's tough, very tough."

Gremaud herself also let it be known in the interview that she is not entirely happy with the grading. "In the second run, I think I really deserved a few more points. It was so incredibly close compared to Eileen. But we're not here to talk about the judges. And especially after the first run, it gave me extra motivation to deliver."

