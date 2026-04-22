SRF editor Pascal Schmitz retires as spokesman for the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers. SRF

SRF editor Pascal Schmitz's research was at the origin of the dismissal of national team coach Patrick Fischer. Now Schmitz is stepping down after 14 years as the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers' announcer.

Jan Arnet

"Stadium announcer Pascal Schmitz has informed the Lakers that he will no longer be available to the club in the future," the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers announced on Wednesday evening.

The events of the past few days have prompted him to take this step, as Schmitz himself explains: "I want to avert any damage to the Lakers, because this club is a matter close to my heart and an important part of my life."

The SRF editor gained national fame last week after Patrick Fischer himself made it public that he had traveled to the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing with a fake Covid certificate. It later came to light that Fischer was merely trying to beat SRF to the punch. The now-defunct national team coach had shared this confidential information with Pascal Schmitz over lunch.

Racist Schmitz comments on Facebook

SRF man Schmitz is not only receiving encouragement for his actions. There is also criticism in many places. On Wednesday , "Weltwoche" published an article revealing that Schmitz had posted racist and offensive comments on social media years ago.

"Recently, Facebook posts of mine that I made around 15 years ago became public. I would like to sincerely apologize to all the people who were offended by me in these posts," Schmitz is quoted as saying in the Lakers' statement.

Following the article, the club welcomes Pascal Schmitz's decision and "strongly condemns the comments made on social media".