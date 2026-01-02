In 2024, Marco Odermatt received the prize for Sportsman of the Year. KEYSTONE

The "Sports Awards 2025" planned for Sunday evening in Zurich will not take place. In view of the tragic fire disaster in Crans-Montana, SRG has decided to postpone the TV gala.

Tobias Benz

SRG announced this decision on Friday morning out of respect for the victims and their families and due to the scale of the disaster. The slot scheduled for Sunday evening will be kept free for a possible special broadcast.

"It is with great sadness that we are following the tragic events in Crans-Montana. In these difficult hours, our thoughts are with the victims and their families," SRG Director General Susanne Wille was quoted as saying in a press release.

According to SRG, the "Sports Awards 2025" and the honoring of the athletes will take place at a later date in the spring.

The best Swiss sportsmen and sportswomen of the year have traditionally been honored since 1950. The Sports Awards have never been completely canceled, but the event was transformed into a special "Best of 70 Years" gala in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.