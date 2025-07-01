From 2027, SRG will not produce any broadcasts of National League ice hockey matches or European Cup football matches. Image: Keystone

As part of its cost-cutting efforts, SRG will no longer produce National League ice hockey matches and European Cup football matches. The measures will not affect the rights or the broadcasting of the corresponding matches.

Keystone-SDA SDA

SRG announced on Tuesday that the management had decided not to bid for the production contracts for the two competitions once the current contracts expire in 2027.

SRG was not yet able to say how many jobs are affected by this decision. It is trying to absorb as much as possible through natural fluctuation, but redundancies are unfortunately unavoidable.

The reason for the decision is the changing financial framework conditions and the associated savings mandate. The announcement was made just one day after SRG communicated the key points of its "Enavant" savings and transformation project.

In future, SRG wants to focus on the production of those games and sports for which it also has the broadcasting rights, SRG continued in its press release. SRG currently only holds the secondary exploitation rights for the ice hockey championship and the European Cup matches (Champions League, Europa League and Conference League).

