  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Strong NHL Swiss St. Louis wins also thanks to Suter's shorthander - Meier and Bichsel score

SDA

29.3.2026 - 08:08

The Swiss players are busy scoring in the NHL games on Sunday night. Timo Meier, Lian Bichsel and Pius Suter are among the scorers.

Keystone-SDA

29.03.2026, 08:08

29.03.2026, 08:28

Pius Suter scored his twelfth goal of the season in the St. Louis Blues' 5-1 away win in Toronto. The 3:1 in the final third was a shorthander. It was the Blues' fourth win in a row, keeping their playoff hopes alive. They are now just four points behind the Nashville Predators with Roman Josi, who lost 4-1 at home to the Montreal Canadiens.

Meier on assist from Hischier

New Jersey suffered a 5-2 defeat away from home against Carolina. Timo Meier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead shortly after the start of the game with his 22nd goal of the season. Nico Hischier provided the second assist on the goal.

Fourth goal of the season for Bichsel

Dallas defenceman Lian Bichsel scored his fourth goal of the season in the middle period to make it 4-2 in a 6-3 away win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was the first win for the Stars, the second-best team in the Western Conference, after four straight defeats.

More from the department

Formula 1. Teenager Kimi Antonelli also wins in Suzuka

Formula 1Teenager Kimi Antonelli also wins in Suzuka

Curling. Swiss with third win in third game

CurlingSwiss with third win in third game

Three months late. Swiss Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year 2025 wanted

Three months lateSwiss Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year 2025 wanted