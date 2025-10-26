  1. Residential Customers
Swiss in the NHL St. Louis Blues with Suter squander 4-0 lead ++ Fiala scores and misses in penalty thriller

SDA

26.10.2025 - 07:46

Kevin Fiala shoots from an acute angle.
Keystone

Five Swiss NHL players are on the ice on Sunday night. Kevin Fiala scores in a penalty shootout, but loses 4:5 with the Los Angeles Kings against the Nashville Predators.

Keystone-SDA

26.10.2025, 07:46

26.10.2025, 08:24

Fiala, who had always provided an assist or scored a goal in the previous five games, came away empty-handed this time. This is because goals in the penalty shoot-out do not make the scoring statistics.

After nine penalties each, the Kings' defeat was sealed. Fiala made two attempts. He failed to score as the sixth shooter, with one goal he would have clinched victory. Immediately afterwards, he tried again as the seventh shooter and was under pressure because the Nashville player had scored. Fiala also buried the puck to keep his team in the game.

Roman Josi was not involved in the game. The captain of the Nashville Predators is injured.

Bern goalie Akira Schmid made his fifth appearance in the Vegas Golden Knights' eighth championship game. He suffered his first defeat against the Florida Panthers (0:3).

Janis Moser won 4:3 with the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Anaheim Ducks, while Lian Bichsel also came away victorious. He won 3:2 with the Dallas Stars against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The St. Louis Blues with Pius Suter suffered an annoying defeat. They led 4-0 after 23 minutes against the Detroit Red Wings - and then lost 4-6.

