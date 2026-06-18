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Pogacar’s girlfriend Zigart in the hospital Stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse Overshadowed by a Serious Crash

SDA

18.6.2026 - 15:30

Elisa Longo Borghini secures victory in Stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse. However, the race day was overshadowed by a serious crash involving Slovenian rider Urska Zigart. An initial update from the hospital offers some relief.

Keystone-SDA

18.06.2026, 15:30

18.06.2026, 16:30

Tadej Pogacar’s girlfriend fell on a bump during the final descent, rolled over just before the finish line, and hit her head on the asphalt. She initially lay motionless and was subsequently taken to the hospital, according to “SRF.” The severity of Zigart’s injuries was initially unclear.

However, according to an initial update from Locarno, the 29-year-old was lucky to have escaped with only minor injuries. Aside from broken teeth and scrapes, she is not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.

Slovenian cyclist Urska Zigart (right) crashed in Locarno shortly before the finish line.
Slovenian cyclist Urska Zigart (right) crashed in Locarno shortly before the finish line.
KEYSTONE

This isn’t the first serious crash the 29-year-old has had. “She’s had several serious crashes before and is constantly very afraid. That always affects her,” cycling expert Michelle Andres explained to “SRF.”

Pogacar shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Zigart in a tender embrace, captioning it with two heart emojis. His partner had shared the same photo on Instagram herself just hours earlier.

Source: Instagram/@tadejpogacar

Victory and the Maillot Jaune for Borghini

The victory went to 34-year-old Italian Elisa Longo Borghini, who crossed the finish line after 106 km with a half-minute lead over Canadian Sarah Van Dam.

Swiss champion Steffi Häberlin finished third. Like her compatriot, Marlen Reusser—who took a wrong turn shortly before the finish—lost 47 seconds to Longo Borghini.

The 34-year-old Italian Elisa Longo Borghini attacked on the day’s final climb and went on to triumph solo in Locarno with a half-minute lead
The 34-year-old Italian Elisa Longo Borghini attacked on the day’s final climb and went on to triumph solo in Locarno with a half-minute lead
Keystone

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