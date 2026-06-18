Elisa Longo Borghini secures victory in Stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse. However, the race day was overshadowed by a serious crash involving Slovenian rider Urska Zigart. An initial update from the hospital offers some relief.

Pogacar's Girlfriend Zigart in the Hospital Stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse Overshadowed by a Serious Crash

Tadej Pogacar’s girlfriend fell on a bump during the final descent, rolled over just before the finish line, and hit her head on the asphalt. She initially lay motionless and was subsequently taken to the hospital in Locarno.

Examinations at the hospital revealed that the 29-year-old Slovenian suffered a broken jaw and abrasions on her face, according to her team, AG Insurance-Soudal. She is also suspected of having a concussion.

Slovenian cyclist Urska Zigart (right) crashed in Locarno shortly before the finish line. KEYSTONE

This isn’t the first serious crash the 29-year-old has had. “She’s had several serious crashes and is constantly very afraid. That always affects her,” cycling expert Michelle Andres explained to “SRF.”

Pogacar shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Zigart in a tender embrace, captioning it with two heart emojis. His partner had shared the same photo on Instagram herself just hours earlier.

Source: Instagram/@tadejpogacar

Victory and the Maillot Jaune for Borghini

The victory went to 34-year-old Italian Elisa Longo Borghini, who crossed the finish line after 106 km with a half-minute lead over Canadian Sarah Van Dam.

Swiss champion Steffi Häberlin finished third. Like her compatriot, Marlen Reusser—who took a wrong turn shortly before the finish—lost 47 seconds to Longo Borghini.