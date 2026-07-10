Tim Merlier wins another flat stage of the Tour de France in Bordeaux. The Belgian outpaces the field at the second sprint finish of the year.

Celebrated as the winner at the sprint finish in Bordeaux at the end of Stage 7: Tim Merlier

Still in third place two days ago in Pau, Merlier was unbeatable this time around. The 33-year-old from Team Soudal Quick-Step prevailed ahead of Norway’s Sören Wäenskjold and Biniam Girmay of Eritrea. For Merlier, it was his fourth stage victory at the Tour de France, his first this year.