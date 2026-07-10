Tim Merlier wins another flat stage of the Tour de France in Bordeaux. The Belgian outpaces the field at the second sprint finish of the year.

Celebrated as the winner at the sprint finish in Bordeaux at the end of Stage 7: Tim Merlier

Having finished third just two days ago in Pau, there was no getting past Merlier this time. The 33-year-old from Team Soudal Quick-Step won the 7th stage after 175 km, ahead of Norway’s Sören Wäenskjold and Biniam Girmay of Eritrea. For Merlier, this is his fourth stage victory in the Tour de France, following wins in 2021 and last year.

In the overall standings, nothing changed the day after Tadej Pogacar's show of strength in the Pyrenees. The Slovenian, last year's winner, continues to lead by 2:42 minutes over his main rival, Jonas Vingegaard.

Stage 8 on Saturday covers 180 km from Périgueux to Bergerac and offers the sprinters another opportunity to shine.