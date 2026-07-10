Tim Merlier has won another flat stage of the Tour de France in Bordeaux. The Belgian claimed victory in the second sprint finish of the year.

Celebrated as the winner at the sprint finish in Bordeaux at the end of Stage 7: Tim Merlier

Still in third place two days ago in Pau, Tim Merlier was unbeatable in the bunch sprint this time around. The 33-year-old from Team Soudal Quick-Step prevailed on the 7th stage, covering 175 km, ahead of the surprise Norwegian Sören Wärenskjold and Biniam Girmay from Eritrea.

At the finish of the last stage in Bordeaux three years ago, Merlier’s compatriot Jasper Philipsen had triumphed. This time, Silvan Dillier’s teammate ran out of steam in the final meters and finished only fifth. Olav Kooij, Wednesday’s sprint winner, finished only 20th. The green jersey for the points leader remains with Denmark’s Mads Pedersen.

Merlier's Fourth Stage Victory in the Tour

Merlier also has his sights set on this honor. After persistent knee problems and a delayed start to the season, the sprint specialist is really picking up steam. “This is only my third Tour de France, and now I’ve won a stage every time I’ve competed,” the Belgian said in his victory interview. After two wins last year and one in 2021, he now has a total of four stage victories at the Tour de France. Merlier already has seven wins to his credit this season.

In the overall standings, nothing changed the day after Tadej Pogacar's show of strength in the Pyrenees. The Slovenian, last year's winner, continues to lead by 2:42 minutes over his main rival, Jonas Vingegaard.

One More Chance for the Sprinters

Stage 8 on Saturday covers 180 km from Périgueux to Bergerac and offers the sprinters another opportunity to shine.