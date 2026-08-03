Haugset earned her first victory in a Grand Tour with a 90-kilometer solo breakaway. Only Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky briefly threatened the Norwegian’s victory. The two-time road world champion, who had set off alone in pursuit of Haugset 70 kilometers from the finish, closed the gap to within ten seconds. However, over the final ten kilometers, the gap widened again to 1:24 minutes. The peloton, which included Swiss riders Noemi Rüegg and Marlen Reusser, finished 2:48 minutes behind Haugset.

Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes, winner of the first two stages in Lausanne and Geneva, quickly fell behind on the 156-kilometer stage into the French Jura and thus lost her chance to successfully defend the Maillot Jaune. On Tuesday, Haugset will start the 21-kilometer individual time trial, which finishes in Dijon, with a lead of over two minutes over her strongest rivals. Among them are Rüegg and, above all, Reusser, who are both 2:10 minutes behind in the overall standings.