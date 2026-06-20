Marlen Reusser took a huge risk in the Tour de Suisse time trial and was doubly rewarded for it. She secured Switzerland’s first stage victory and will ride for the overall win on Sunday in the leader’s jersey.

Racing at home is always something special for Marlen Reusser. A time trial in front of a home crowd is all the more so. In Aarburg on Saturday, there was an additional element: The Bern native wore the world champion’s jersey, and her time-trial bike was adorned with the rainbow colors and the stars symbolizing her European Championship title. The tension was correspondingly high. She was “super nervous” and “super excited” before the start, Reusser says.

But for this exceptional athlete, the battle against the clock is always also a battle against pain—and the question of how much her body can endure to achieve her best. At the finish line, she admits: “Today I reached my pain threshold very quickly and then pushed through it.”

Pushing the Limit, but With Caution

For Reusser, there was only one motto on the roughly 23-kilometer course: go all out. “I told myself before the start: I’d rather completely burn out than not have tried.” And this approach paid off. Although she rode beyond her limit on the first flat section of the course and exercised some caution on the technically demanding middle section, she still finished 11 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Zoe Bäckstedt of Great Britain.

The 21-year-old daughter of former Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus Bäckstedt is considered a top prospect. She was the only one who could offer Reusser any real competition—and she did so just one day after her first World Tour victory, which she celebrated with a sprint win in Bad Ragaz. For Reusser, this comes as no surprise: “I thought to myself, she’s in such good form and could win this today. I wouldn’t have been surprised if she’d been faster.”

But the seconds were on Reusser’s side that day, especially in her duel with Elisa Longo Borghini. However, it came as a surprise to Reusser that she gained over a minute on the two-time Giro winner—who finished fifth—and thereby also displaced the Italian from the top of the overall standings. “I figured I might be able to gain maybe half a minute on this course if everything went well.”

From Hunter to Hunted

As a result, Reusser was able to swap the world champion’s jersey for the Tour de Suisse leader’s jersey at the podium ceremony. She now wears the Maillot jaune for the eighth time—more often than any other rider in the history of the stage race.

And even more importantly for Reusser: Instead of being the chaser, she’ll tackle Sunday’s final stage around Villars-sur-Ollon with a ten-second lead over Longo Borghini. This gives her the advantage of not having to take the initiative herself.

However, the defending champion still has a tough task ahead of her. The demanding mountain stage in the Vaud Alps promises excitement right up to the finish. The grueling climb, with about 3,000 meters of elevation gain, will ruthlessly reveal just how well Reusser can cope with the aftermath of her crashes and the associated physical ailments. “Anything can happen—in any direction. It’s going to be intense again. One slip-up, and you can quickly lose two or three minutes,” says Reusser, who is aiming for her third overall victory after 2023 and 2025.