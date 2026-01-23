Ricardo Carapaz wins the mountain stage at the Orcières-Merlette ski resort. The Ecuadorian breaks away from a leading group—which also includes Mauro Schmid—shortly before the finish line.

The Zurich native finished second, 46 seconds behind. It is Schmid's third podium finish on this tour.

Tadej Pogacar and the other contenders for the general classification, including Yannis Voisard, cross the finish line about four minutes behind. As a result, the rider from the Jura region drops out of the top ten. Carapaz is now in tenth place.