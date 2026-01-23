Richard Carapaz wins the mountain stage at the Orcières-Merlette ski resort. His successful breakaway on Stage 18 of the Tour de France knocks Yannis Voisard out of the top ten.

The Ecuadorian broke away from a leading group—which also included Mauro Schmid—shortly before the finish. The Zurich native finished second, 45 seconds behind. This is already Schmid’s third podium finish of the day on this tour.

Tadej Pogacar and the other contenders for the general classification, including Voisard, crossed the finish line 4:35 minutes behind. As a result, the rider from Jura dropped out of the top ten. Carapaz now holds 10th place. Voisard is in 11th place, trailing by 3:18. And he’s already ten minutes behind 9th place. The Swiss rider must now hope for a major collapse or another withdrawal by a top rider in order to return to the top ten.

From the Swiss perspective, the South American was the spoilsport of the day. Carapaz, who was ranked 12th in the overall standings before the start, 1:27 minutes behind Voisard, was determined to win the stage. The Tokyo Olympic champion, winner of the 2019 Giro d’Italia and the 2021 Tour de Suisse, has been gaining momentum in the third week, but was far enough behind in the overall standings that the favorites let him go. Carapaz sought his chance in breakaway groups right from the start, and this tactic paid off.

With 40 km to go, Schmid—thanks in part to his own initiative—found a place in a six-rider group, the first of three groups ahead of the peloton. Ultimately, he didn’t stand a chance against the climbing specialist Carapaz. At times, the peloton was eight minutes behind; at the base of the final climb, the gap was still six minutes.

Friday brings the legendary climb to Alpe d'Huez. A stage victory there holds a special place in any rider’s record book. Since Pogacar has yet to achieve this feat, the man in yellow is considered the favorite to win Friday’s stage on the legendary 21-turn climb.