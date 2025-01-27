No chance in the 1st round in Montpellier: Stan Wawrinka Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 154) still has to wait for his first match win of the year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the ATP 250 tournament in Montpellier, he lost 4:6, 3:6 to Frenchman Arthur Cazaux (ATP 101). Breaks to 1:0 in the first set and 3:2 and 6:3 in the second were enough for the local player to win.

While he had impressed in his first round defeat at the Australian Open against the eventual quarter-finalist Lorenzo Sonego, Wawrinka is still finding it difficult to win matches. After a brief interim high last fall with the quarter-final and round of 16 qualifiers in Stockholm and Basel respectively, the 39-year-old from Vaud has now lost three matches in a row.