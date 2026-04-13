Stan Wawrinka is narrowly beaten in Barcelona after two and a half hours Keystone

Stan Wawrinka also fails in the starting round of the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona. The 41-year-old from Lausanne lost 4:6, 7:6 (7:5), 4:6 to Britain's Cameron Norrie after a tough battle.

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Wawrinka (ATP 107), who has been awarded a wild card, proved his fighting spirit again against the world number 24, who is seeded number 7, on the home stretch of his career and shone several times with his inimitable backhand. However, it was just not enough to advance to the 2nd round for the fifth time in the seventh tournament of the year. A net roller with a smash helped Norrie to progress after 2:33 hours.

After Wawrinka had pulled his head out of the noose in the second set with the re-break to 5:5 and held on to win the tie-break 7:5, he had to let the service slip away to 4:6 in the deciding set. He missed his best chance to decide the match in his favor with an unforced backhand error on a break point at 3:3.

"It's not easy for me. In 2001 I sat up there in the stands and watched Tommy Robredo and Feliciano Lopez. 2004 was my first time in the main draw here, since then I've spent so many hours on court. Barcelona will always be a special place for me," said the two-time semi-finalist with a shaky voice after the match in the presence of the current Tournament Director Robredo.

The fourth defeat in a row, the third in the first round en suite, was the first against Norrie in the third duel for Wawrinka, who is retiring at the end of the season. The three-time Grand Slam winner is dependent on a wild card for his 21st and final appearance at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, which begins on May 24. Given his popularity in France, it would be surprising if he did not receive one on his farewell tour.