Stan Wawrinka played his last match at the Geneva Open on Wednesday Keystone

Stan Wawrinka's debut at the ATP tournament in Geneva ends in the 2nd round. The man from Lausanne lost to the American Alex Michelsen 6:7 (1:7), 6:7 (4:7).

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A second victory in the Parc des Eaux-Vives was within Wawrinka's grasp. However, the 41-year-old was not consistent enough to make the most of his advantages against the world number 41 from California. In the first set, he squandered a set point after breaking for 5:4 on his own service and lost the tiebreak a little later, 1:7. The Swiss, who is ranked 119th in the ATP rankings, also led with a break in the second set, but Michelsen again made up for it at the first opportunity. Once again it went to a tie-break, in which Wawrinka trailed from the start.

Wawrinka was not lacking in fighting spirit. The three-time Grand Slam tournament winner found a likeable mix of ease and the necessary bite in the beautiful Geneva evening sun for his last appearance at the tournament, which he had won in 2016 and 2017. He kept up well with the significantly better-ranked but less successful young American in recent weeks. However, the veteran often made unforced errors after winning strong points.

After the match, Wawrinka was honored by Marc Rosset. Some of the best moments of his career were shown on the big screen, which he watched with moist eyes. The clip ended with the words "Merci Stan".

"I thank the tournament for allowing me to compete here again. It was very important for me," said the Vaud native to the spectators, who included his daughter Alexia. "The fact that I'm still playing at the age of 41 is down to you, the audience, who give me the strength and motivation."

The next stop on his farewell tour is in Paris. The French Open, for which the 2015 winner received a wildcard, begins on Sunday.