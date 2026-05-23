Stan Wawrinka starts the French Open on Monday. KEYSTONE

Just like a week ago in Geneva, Stan Wawrinka will face a lucky loser at Roland-Garros. Arthur Fils (ATP 19) withdraws from the tournament on Saturday. Instead, Wawrinka will face Jesper de Jong (ATP 109) on Monday.

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Stan Wawrinka will certainly not be complaining about this change of plans - even if it is no longer certain that the 40-year-old Vaud native will be able to play on Court Central, Court Philippe Chatrier.

Stan Wawrinka can look forward to a win against Jesper de Jong (25). Although Wawrinka is ranked ten places lower than De Jong at number 119 in the world, the Dutchman has not made it past a round at any ATP tournament this year. His best ranking in the world rankings was 71st.

Arthur Fils, the secret favorite, forgoes the French Open and the opening match against Stan Wawrinka Keystone

Fils announced his withdrawal at a media conference at the Stade Roland-Garros the day before the start of the tournament. Fils withdrew from the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome due to hip problems. He had previously reached the semi-finals in Miami (ATP-1000) and Madrid (ATP-1000) and won the tournament in Barcelona (ATP-500). "I don't want to take any risks," said Fils. "I have to work hard to be able to play on grass again."

And above all, Fils doesn't want to make the same mistake he made a year ago. Back then, he played at the French Open even though his back was hurting. Fils then missed eight months on the tour after suffering a fatigue fracture in his back.