  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tennis Stan Wawrinka could have made history

SDA

4.5.2025 - 19:53

Stan Wawrinka goes all out with his forehand
Stan Wawrinka goes all out with his forehand
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 158) loses the final of the Challenger tournament in Aix-en-Provence against Borna Coric 7:6 (7:5), 3:6, 6:7 (4:7). The Vaud native misses the chance to write tennis history.

Keystone-SDA

04.05.2025, 19:53

04.05.2025, 20:44

The former world number three could have been the first 40-year-old to win a title on the Challenger Tour. But the Croatian Coric did not allow this to happen.

Wawrinka, who hasn't lifted a trophy since winning the Challenger tournament in Prague in August 2020, has proven that he still has the level to at least keep up on the Challenger front. The three-time Grand Slam winner defeated Australian Alexei Popyrin (ATP 26) in the second round.

Coric, the former world number 12, will move back into the top 100 on Monday, while Wawrinka should reach 132nd place.

More from the department

Handball. Kerstin Kündig makes her debut

HandballKerstin Kündig makes her debut

World Championship dress rehearsal a success. Switzerland win last match of preparation

World Championship dress rehearsal a successSwitzerland win last match of preparation

Wrestling. Samuel Giger triumphs at the Thurgau cantonal festival

WrestlingSamuel Giger triumphs at the Thurgau cantonal festival