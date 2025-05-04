Stan Wawrinka goes all out with his forehand Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 158) loses the final of the Challenger tournament in Aix-en-Provence against Borna Coric 7:6 (7:5), 3:6, 6:7 (4:7). The Vaud native misses the chance to write tennis history.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The former world number three could have been the first 40-year-old to win a title on the Challenger Tour. But the Croatian Coric did not allow this to happen.

Wawrinka, who hasn't lifted a trophy since winning the Challenger tournament in Prague in August 2020, has proven that he still has the level to at least keep up on the Challenger front. The three-time Grand Slam winner defeated Australian Alexei Popyrin (ATP 26) in the second round.

Coric, the former world number 12, will move back into the top 100 on Monday, while Wawrinka should reach 132nd place.