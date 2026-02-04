  1. Residential Customers
ATP Montpellier Stan Wawrinka earns his duel with Auger-Aliassime

SDA

4.2.2026 - 18:40

Stan Wawrinka wins his first match in Montpellier
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka makes it through the 1st round at the ATP tournament in Montpellier.

Keystone-SDA

04.02.2026, 19:10

After a successful start to his farewell season in Melbourne, the 40-year-old from Vaud beat Hamad Medjedovic 7:6 (7:3), 6:4 in the south of France.

Wawrinka (ATP 113) won the important points against the Serb, who is 18 years younger and 33 places higher in the world rankings. He won the first set in a tie-break after only managing five points as a return player. In the second set, he earned the first break points and took a decisive 4:1 lead thanks to two service breaks.

In the round of 16 on Thursday, Wawrinka will face the top seed Félix Auger-Aliassime, the number 8 in the ATP rankings. The last time the Swiss beat a top 10 player was in October 2024 (the then No. 7 Andrei Rublev in Stockholm).

