Stan Wawrinka can't do enough against Alex de Minaur. (archive picture) Keystone

Stan Wawrinka clearly missed out on reaching the quarter-finals at the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam.

The 40-year-old from Lausanne had no chance against top-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur (ATP 8) for long stretches, losing 4:6, 2:6 in 71 minutes.

After his opening win against the 23-year-old Dutch lucky loser and tour debutant Thijs Boogard, Wawrinka was on the defensive from the outset on Thursday against the in-form Rotterdam finalist from 2024 and 2025. He fended off two break points in his first service game, but not in the second. Although he managed to break back to 4:4 in the first set, De Minaur took his serve again in return.

In the second set, the Australian pulled away unassailably with two breaks to 4:1 and took his season record to eight wins from ten matches with his first match point.

Wawrinka missed out on reaching the quarter-finals in Rotterdam for the first time since 2023. By surviving the starting round of an ATP tournament for the fifth time this season and surpassing his record from last year in February, the 2015 Rotterdam winner has an intact chance of returning to the world's top 100 as early as next week.

Wawrinka is currently ranked 106th, with the points from Rotterdam taking the former world number three to 98th place.