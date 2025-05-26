Although he went down in three sets - Stan Wawrinka received great support from the fans at Roland-Garros Keystone

Stan Wawrinka misses out on an exploit in what is probably his last appearance at the French Open in Paris. The 40-year-old Frenchman was defeated 6:7 (6:8), 3:6, 2:6 by Britain's Jacob Fearnley, who is 17 years his junior.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The match lasted a good two hours on Court No. 14, the fifth-largest stadium in the complex. In the end, Wawrinka was out of steam. Stan Wawrinka (ATP 138) lost for the eighth time in the last six months in the starting round.

Nevertheless, Wawrinka was celebrated on his 20th appearance at Roland-Garros. He was given a standing ovation by the fans. Wawrinka waved to the spectators; he didn't offer anything special. Wawrinka still hopes to extend his career. With every defeat, however, retirement comes a little closer.

Wawrinka's best moments came in the first set against the up-and-coming Brit Jacob Fearnley. "Stan the Man" caught up from 0:2 and took the lead for the first time at 3:2. Wawrinka was just two points short of winning the set five times. However, the Swiss did not earn a set point. After 6:8 in the tiebreak of the first set, Fearnley clearly prevailed.