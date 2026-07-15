For Stan Wawrinka, this is the year of farewells. Tuesday evening in Gstaad is the big moment. One last time, the 41-year-old from Vaud will share the excitement with the fans. Afterward, he’ll receive a pair of skis.

The sun has disappeared behind the mountains of the Bernese Oberland, and daylight is slowly giving way to twilight in Gstaad. Stan Wawrinka lost in the first round to Jaime Faria, who is ranked 25 spots higher—of course in three sets, of course after more than two and a half hours of battle and struggle.

As always, the three-time Grand Slam champion’s feelings are mixed in these moments, which are occurring in rapid succession during his farewell year. A good 4,000 enthusiastic fans create a Davis Cup-worthy atmosphere on Center Court in Gstaad. Almost all of them are waving Swiss flags, giving thunderous applause for good shots, and groaning in sympathy at a mistake.

So Many Emotions in Gstaad

Gstaad holds a special place in Wawrinka’s heart. This was his fourteenth appearance in this small but charming mountain resort; it was here in 2005, at just 20 years and three months old, that he reached the final of an ATP tournament for the first time. He lost to French Open champion Gaston Gaudio; he has never come closer to that massive trophy—a chunk of granite with a small tennis ball inside.

“It’s incredible,” says Wawrinka, clearly moved by the fans’ support. “Just the fact that so many people came out on a Tuesday is special. I’ve been coming here for so many years and have experienced so many wonderful emotions—and some difficult moments—here.” That’s another reason why he doesn’t mind staying on the court despite the bitter defeat.

Unbeatable at Jassen

From the tournament organizers to his former Davis Cup teammates Marco Chiudinelli, Michael Lammer, and Severin Lüthi, right down to the ball kids, everyone is paying tribute to the second-best tennis player Switzerland has ever had, highlighting his achievements—but above all, his personal qualities off the tennis court. Moreover, according to Lüthi—who still serves as Davis Cup captain today—they would have all been soundly defeated by him in a game of Jassen.

As has been the case in recent months during his farewells, Wawrinka appears both grateful and sad. “Whether I win or lose one more match now makes no difference to my career,” he emphasizes. “What saddens me most is that, because of this loss, I won’t have the chance to experience these emotions again on Thursday.”

But he’ll soon have the chance to try his hand at another sport. As a farewell gift, he’s receiving a pair of wooden skis with a tennis court engraved on them. “Starting at the end of this year, I’ll be skiing,” Wawrinka says with a laugh. Before that, however, he’ll compete one last time in Switzerland at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, before finally bidding farewell to tennis with an exhibition event featuring Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Gaël Monfils at the Palexpo Hall in Geneva.