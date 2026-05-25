Stan Wawrinka played his last singles match against Jesper De Jong at Stade Roland-Garros. Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 113), the 2015 tournament winner, was not granted another victory at the French Open in Roland-Garros. The 41-year-old Frenchman lost to Jesper De Jong (ATP 106) 3:6, 6:3, 3:6, 4:6 after just over three hours of play.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At least Wawrinka won a set this time. A year ago, when many expected it to be the Swiss' last appearance at the venue of his greatest successes, he lost to Britain's Jacob Fearnley in three sets.

This time, Wawrinka had much more to play for against Jesper De Jong. Wawrinka didn't play efficiently enough at the beginning. He only capitalized on his eighth break opportunity, which earned him the second set. In sets 3 and 4, the advantage swung back and forth. However, the decisive rallies were won by the Dutchman, who had not yet won a singles match on the ATP Tour this season.

Paris bid Stan Wawrinka farewell with a ceremony. The fans chanted and said Stan's name. Amélie Mauresmo, the tournament director, and Gilles Moretton, the president of the French Tennis Federation, found touching words. Wawrinka won the French Open eleven years ago and reached the semi-finals and final again in the following years.

Stan Wawrinka's career and his farewell tour continue. And there is actually a chance that he will compete again in Paris, where they love him so much. Because should the Masters 1000 indoor tournament in Paris still have a wildcard for him at the end of the season, it seems inconceivable that Wawrinka would not take this chance again.