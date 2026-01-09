Stan Wawrinka will compete again at the Australian Open in his final season. The Frenchman, who is retiring at the end of the year, will receive a wild card from the organizers of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.
Wawrinka won his first of three major titles in Melbourne in 2014, in a season in which he rose to No. 3 in the world rankings.
This will be the 40-year-old Vaud native's 20th appearance at the "Happy Slam", where he has reached the semi-finals on two other occasions.
"Being able to play at the Australian Open again at the start of my last year on the tour means a lot to me," said Wawrinka about the invitation, which mainly goes to local players.