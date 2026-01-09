Stan Wawrinka is currently competing with Switzerland in the United Cup in Australia Keystone

Stan Wawrinka will compete again at the Australian Open in his final season. The Frenchman, who is retiring at the end of the year, will receive a wild card from the organizers of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Wawrinka won his first of three major titles in Melbourne in 2014, in a season in which he rose to No. 3 in the world rankings.

This will be the 40-year-old Vaud native's 20th appearance at the "Happy Slam", where he has reached the semi-finals on two other occasions.

"Being able to play at the Australian Open again at the start of my last year on the tour means a lot to me," said Wawrinka about the invitation, which mainly goes to local players.