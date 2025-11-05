Stan Wawrinka was close to victory against Lorenzo Musetti Keystone

Stan Wawrinka narrowly misses out on an exploit in the 2nd round of the ATP tournament in Athens against world number nine Lorenzo Musetti. He was only two points short of victory in a 6:4, 6:7 (5:7), 4:6 defeat.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Wawrinka led 5:4 in the tiebreak of the second set. The 40-year-old from Lausanne could have won the match with his own service and become the second-oldest player in the last 50 years to beat a top-10 opponent. But Musetti, who can still secure his ticket to the ATP Finals with a tournament win in Athens, managed two mini-breaks and saved himself in the third set. There, the Italian took the service from the 17-year-old Swiss a few times right at the start.

After almost two and a half hours, Wawrinka had to concede defeat and thus remains without a quarter-final appearance at an ATP tournament for the first time in a season since 2004.

