Stan Wawrinka's joy after the victory Keystone

Stan Wawrinka has reached the round of 16 at the Swiss Indoors. The 40-year-old from Vaud beat Miomir Kecmanovic from Serbia and will therefore make at least one more big appearance in Basel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With Kecmanovic, the world number 52, Wawrinka (ATP 158) beat a player from the top 60 of the world rankings for the first time since April and remains the only Swiss player in the singles tableau of the Swiss Indoors following the elimination of Remy Bertola and Henry Bernet.

Wawrinka earned only his fourth victory on the ATP Tour this year with a strong performance. He won the first set in just 26 minutes. The three-time major winner then showed his fighting qualities and came back after trailing 0:3 and 1:4. He dominated the tie-break thanks to some remarkable backhand shots, among other things.

In the round of 16 on Thursday, Wawrinka will face either the Norwegian number 4 seed Caspar Ruud or the lucky loser Quentin Halys from France.

Defending champion already out

The defending champion has already been eliminated. The Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (ATP 33) lost 6:7 (6:8), 3:6 to the Brazilian João Fonseca (ATP 46). Last year's winner, who is a good two meters tall and regularly serves at over 230 km/h, was unable to find a way to beat Fonseca on the return. The 22-year-old was without a break point for the entire match. The 19-year-old Fonseca, who won last year's Next Gen ATP Finals, made the only service break at the start of the second set.

In the round of 16 on Wednesday, the great Brazilian hope for the future will face the Czech Jakub Mensik (ATP 19), the conqueror of Henry Bernet from Basel.