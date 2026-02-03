Once again in front of a home crowd: Stan Wawrinka stops off in Gstaad on his farewell tour. Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka makes his final appearance at the ATP 250 tournament in Gstaad. The 40-year-old from Lausanne will be playing in the Bernese Oberland on his farewell tour.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by the organizers on Tuesday. This will be Wawrinka's 14th appearance in Gstaad. He has never won the Swiss Open.

The tournament, which will be held from July 11 to 19, will also feature two current top 10 players. While Lorenzo Musetti (ATP 5) will be playing in Gstaad for the first time, Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik (ATP 10) will be attempting to defend his title from last year. The field of participants also includes former tournament winners Casper Ruud (ATP 12) and Matteo Berrettini (ATP 58).