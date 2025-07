Stan Wawrinka wins twice in a row in Romania. Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka has reached the quarter-finals of the Challenger tournament in Iasi, Romania.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After four consecutive first round defeats, the 40-year-old from the canton of Vaud has won twice at the clay tournament on the Moldovan border. After beating Edas Butvilas (ATP 252) from Lithuania, the three-time major tournament winner also beat Michael Vrbensky (ATP 500) from the Czech Republic 6:4, 6:3 in two sets.

Wawrinka's next match will be against the local Radu Albot (ATP 298).