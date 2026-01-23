The match began with five breaks, before the 24-year-old, ranked 60th in the world, found his rhythm and won the first set. After that, the Swiss player from the Romandy region showed the fighting spirit he has displayed so often on his farewell tour. In the second set, the 41-year-old didn’t let a re-break rattle him, and in the deciding set, the veteran didn’t give up after falling behind 0–4 and managed to close the gap to 3–5.

Wawrinka failed to win for the fourth consecutive time at Estoril, Gstaad, Wimbledon, and the French Open. In his last seven tournaments at the highest level, he managed only one victory—at his home tournament in Geneva against Raul Brancaccio, ranked 241st in the world.

Wawrinka is now expected to move on to the American hard-court tour. The three-time Grand Slam champion is likely to receive a wild card for the U.S. Open (August 30 through September 13). It was in New York ten years ago that he won his third and most recent Grand Slam title.