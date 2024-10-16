A confident Stan Wawrinka. Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka shines in the opening round of the ATP 250 tournament in Stockholm. The Frenchman sweeps the American Brandon Nakashima, number 38 in the world rankings, off the court 6:4, 6:4.

Wawrinka started strongly and didn't let up. In the first set, he didn't concede a break point to the tournament's No. 6, he also managed to break serve early in the second and he never let the American sniff a break in the second set either.

Nakashima is an opponent who suits Wawrinka. The 39-year-old now leads 3-0 in head-to-head meetings against the 23-year-old, having already emerged victorious on hard courts in 2022 (Basel) and 2023 (in Cincinnati).

The Swiss will play in Stockholm thanks to a wild card and will get another chance to win two matches in a row for the first time this year. This would probably put him back in the top 200. His next opponent is Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina, number 64 in the world rankings. He has never played against the 25-year-old Spaniard.

