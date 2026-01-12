Heinz Günthardt talks to blue Sport about Stan Wawrinka's announced retirement and reveals what he hopes to gain from the Swiss tennis star's farewell year.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stan Wawrinka is currently playing the last tennis season of his career.

In Melbourne, the 40-year-old will be able to serve one more time at a Grand Slam tournament.

Tennis expert Heinz Günthardt talks to blue Sport about the final year of the Frenchman's career, in which he has high hopes for him.

Günthardt is particularly enthusiastic about the Frenchman's "history-making" backhand. Show more

It has been clear since January 9: Stan Wawrinka will be allowed to serve one last time in Melbourne. The Swiss tennis star, who has announced his retirement at the end of the year, has been given a wildcard by the organizers for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year in Australia.

This strengthens his plans to break into the world's top 100 once again. Tennis expert Heinz Günthardt believes the 40-year-old is capable of one last exploit - not least because of the Frenchman's strong performances at the United Cup at the beginning of the year.

"As we've seen now, in the first few weeks of 2026, he really is still competitive at the highest level," Günthardt told blue Sport (see video above). However, it would now be important to keep up these performances for a whole year.

"A return to the top 100 is realistic in terms of level. But then he has to be able to play for 12 months because the youngsters play a lot of tournaments."

"It makes my heart beat a little faster as a tennis fan"

Günthardt is pleased that Wawrinka has not drawn an immediate line under his career, but has decided to continue for another year. "It shows that he's thought it through and that it's not just an emotional decision. It's also a nice end to an incredible career."

And although, at 40, he is no longer quite as fast as he used to be, a good Stan can "push anyone away", Günthardt is certain. "His strokes are still there and they are among the best there have been in the last 20 years."

The tennis expert is particularly enthusiastic about the Frenchman's backhand: "Even today, there is hardly anyone who plays the one-handed backhand as well as he does. His one-handed backhand is steeped in history. A feast for the eyes. It makes my heart beat a little faster as a tennis fan."

The one-handed backhand is a rarity in tennis these days. KEYSTONE

