Jannik Sinner, the current world number 1 in tennis, has realized a joint music project with star tenor Andrea Bocelli. Picture: Keystone

Star tenor Andrea Bocelli and tennis ace Jannik Sinner dare to sing a duet: in "Polvere e Gloria", classical sounds meet personal thoughts - and Tuscan sunshine meets childhood memories.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Italian star tenor Andrea Bocelli and tennis pro Jannik Sinner have realized a joint music project. In the song "Polvere e Gloria" - "Dust and Glory" in German - they combine classical music with personal thoughts. According to a joint Instagram post, the song will be released in Italian and English on Friday.

In a video for the song, the two can be seen in the warm Tuscan sun, where Bocelli has his estate. The 66-year-old is sitting at the piano, 23-year-old Sinner is playing with a tennis ball and they are both laughing. Archive footage shows the pair's childhood.

Bocelli has always been a fan of Sinner, not only because of his talent, but also because of his inner strength and modesty, according to the Italian news agency Ansa. For Sinner, currently number one in the world rankings, it is a great honor to be part of the project: "I could never have imagined hearing my voice in one of his songs - it's a powerful feeling."

"In our lives there will be many first times, All you need to do is be yourself."

Andrea Bocelli 'Polvere e Gloria' with Jannik Sinner. Out Tomorrow.@janniksin pic.twitter.com/XyxiiNV1da — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) June 19, 2025

Videos from the department