Belinda Bencic wins her opening match in Beijing after struggling on hard courts in the summer. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 16) wins her first singles match in Beijing in almost a month. The 28-year-old Swiss defeated the American Katie Volynets (WTA 107) 6:3, 6:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Belinda Bencic did not get through without any problems in 91 minutes. She was trailing by a break in both sets (0:2 and 1:3). In the end, however, she confidently kept the upper hand against Volynets.

In the 3rd round, the round of 16, Bencic will face Australian Priscilla Hon, the world number 108, on Sunday. Bencic is playing her first tournament in China since her surprising second-round defeat to American Ann Li at the US Open.