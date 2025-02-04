First round of 16 qualification for Viktorija Golubic in 2025 Keystone

The 32-year-old Viktorija Golubic from Zurich has reached the last 16 of a WTA tournament for the first time in the new year. In Cluj-Napoca she wins against the Romanian Arantxa Rus 7:5, 4:6, 7:6 (12:10).

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 113) confirmed her good results at the end of last season, when she strung together victory after victory at Jiujiang (WTA 250) and Limoges (Challenger) and at the Billie Jean King Cup, by beating the world number 88 after fending off two match points and playing for more than three and a half hours.

Golubic's start to the new year in January at the Australian Open (defeat at the start after three wins in qualifying) and in Linz (defeat in qualifying) was not ideal.

In the round of 16, Golubic will face Russian No. 1 seed Anastasia Potapova, the world No. 32.