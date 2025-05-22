Three major wreath festivals are scheduled for next Sunday: The Lucerne and St.Gallen Cantonal Championships and the Seeland Championships. The Bernese are the last sub-association to start the wreath festival season.
- On Sunday, May 25, the Bernese Cantonal Wrestling Association (BKSV) will be the last sub-association to start the wreath festival season at the Seeland Festival.
- In addition to the Seeland Festival, the Lucerne and St.Gallen Cantonal Festivals will also be taking place - also with a top line-up.
- blue Sport will be ticking the festivals live this Sunday.
Hiltbrunner suffers shoulder injury
Wrestling sensation sets start of season for July
Fabio Hiltbrunner won the Federal Jubilee Wrestling Festival in Appenzell - a top finish to the 2025 season. He still has to wait for the start of the federal season due to a shoulder injury.
"I can hardly wait to finally get back into the sawdust at the Emmental Wrestling Festival on July 6 at the latest," the 19-year-old writes on Instagram. Hiltbrunner speaks of a conscious decision to postpone the start of the season. He didn't want to rush into anything.
Top pairings
Seeland wrestling festival with top line-up
The Bernese will be the fifth and last sub-federation to start the wreath festival season next Sunday. blue Sport will be ticking the festival live on 25 May.
The top pairings from the Seeland
- Fabian Staudenmann - Lario Kramer
- Florian Gnägi - Romain Collaud
- Adrian Walther - Curdin Orlik
- Matthias Aeschbacher - Remo Käser
- Philipp Roth - Patrick Schenk
- Michael Ledermann - Kilian von Weissenfluh
- Severin Schwander - Dominik Gasser
- Michael Moser - Ivan Thöni
- Dominik Roth - Simon Graf
- Etienne Burger - Leo Siegenthaler