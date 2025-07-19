Werner Schlegel ends a strong day (victories against Staudenmann and Moser) with a win against Lars Zaugg. The Toggenburg native scores 9.75, which means he cannot catch up with Orlik and is no longer a possible winner.

Lightning victory for Curdin Orlik against Oliver Hermann - that's all the information you need. Oh yes: Orlik takes the lead with the maximum score. Fabian Staudenmann and Michael Moser must therefore go for victory in the final round if they want to win the festival.

The Thurgau colossus Domenic Schneider attacks Reto Thöni directly - long live the sixth course! When it comes to oak leaves, the wrestlers throw everything into the balance. And the risk pays off for Schneider. He lays Thöni flat on his back, takes his mountain wreath and approaches the 100 wreath club (92 wreaths).

Sinisha Lüscher pulls off the feast despite a damaged finger. In the second course, she dislocates her finger, has it fixed by an attendant and wins flat. In the sixth course, he bodied Elias Pirkheim and took the first mountain wreath of his career.

"Jaaaaa!", shouts Marcel Räbsamen. He completes his mountain wreath statistics with his victory against Fritz Ramseier. He has now won oak leaves at all six Bergkranz festivals. Räbsamen underlines his good form and beams like a cockchafer after the sixth course.