Scary moment for Werner Schlegel! The man from eastern Switzerland immediately goes on the attack against Michael Gwerder, Gwerder counters and almost catches Schlegel. However, the 21-year-old is still able to turn away decisively. It is quite possible that Schlegel is still feeling the effects of the seven intense minutes against Fabian Staudenmann. His attacks, which are always there, fail to materialize for once. In return, Gwerder swings aggressively and puts Schlegel on his back with another attempt. The first co-favorite is tied back. Little came from Schlegel in the fight.