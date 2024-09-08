The best wrestlers fight for the day's victory at the Federal Anniversary Wrestling Festival. Gear by gear now in the ticker.
Walther steers into the road to victory
The duel between the namesakes goes to the taller one. Adrian Walther (200 centimeters long) defeats Adrian Odermatt (193 centimeters long). The task against Odermatt turns out to be a difficult one for Walther. After 5 minutes and 14 seconds, Walther takes his first victory.
Big surprise! Gwerder ties back the favorite Schlegel
Scary moment for Werner Schlegel! The man from eastern Switzerland immediately goes on the attack against Michael Gwerder, Gwerder counters and almost catches Schlegel. However, the 21-year-old is still able to turn away decisively. It is quite possible that Schlegel is still feeling the effects of the seven intense minutes against Fabian Staudenmann. His attacks, which are always there, fail to materialize for once. In return, Gwerder swings aggressively and puts Schlegel on his back with another attempt. The first co-favorite is tied back. Little came from Schlegel in the fight.
Staudenmann goes for a flat throw - doesn't succeed, but wins anyway
Fabian Staudenmann starts the fight against Martin Roth like a fire engine. However, the Bernese fighter immediately feels the defensive skills of the man from Eastern Switzerland. Staudenmann goes for the flat throw and Roth is able to free himself time and again. At some point, Roth ends up on his back. Victory for Staudenmann - with a mini flaw: he fails to score a 10 in the form of a flat throw. He scores a 9.75.
Top pairings for the 2nd course
Werner Schlegel - Michael Gwerder
Adrian Walhter - Adrian Odermatt
Samuel Giger - Lario Kramer
Patrick Gobeli - Joel Wicki
Christien Gerber - Armon Orlik
Michael Ledermann - Damian Ott
King Wicki and Giger face
Joel Wicki and Samuel Giger put on a great fight. Much less attractive than the previous bout between Staudenmann and Schlegel, but still entertaining. Neither the wrestling king nor the Unspunnen winner manages a victory. Stopped.
Highly attractive match between Staudenmann and Schlegel ends in defeat - points distribution earns criticism
Fabian Staudenmann and Werner Schlegel earn the first applause after just a few moments. The two wrestlers demonstrate their explosiveness. The gait is highly attractive, both defensively and offensively. When one launches a great attack, the other's defensive work is equally spectacular. In the end, there is no winner. And to the surprise of many: there is only an 8.75! "I don't understand that", says Jörg Abderhalden on "SRF". A gait like this should be rewarded with a 9 - Christian Stucki agrees.
Orlik wins first giant duel against Walther
So, the first really, really attractive round is about to begin. Adrian Walther and Armon Orlik step into the sawdust ring with their Zwilchhosen. And with the first "Guet" from the referee, things really get going. Both pull and move, and a murmur goes through the arena a few times. Walther is a little more active, but then buckles during one of his own attacks. Orlik takes ice-cold advantage of this and puts the two-meter man on his back.
A face-off between Aeschbacher and Bieri
The duel between Matthias Aeschbacher and Marcel Bieri promises high tension. This promise is not kept. The bout ends without any spectacle with a single knockdown.
Referee gives the result - his colleagues intervene
Crazy! Benjamin Gapany is on his back against Nick Alpiger. The referee gives the result. But his colleagues at the referee's table wave him off and say: "No, no - Alpiger didn't have a hold." Absolutely correct decision. But shortly before the end, Alpiger goes one better and wins against Gapany after all.
No fireworks between Schneider and Kämpf - Stuck
The seven minutes of the fight between Bernhard Kämpf and Domenic Schneider are a long seven minutes. Little happens. The fact that they have to make a fresh grab here and there is the only invigorating, somewhat changing element. Unsurprisingly, the fight ends with a knockdown.
Müllestein and Orlik submit
Mike Müllestein and Curdin Orlik need four minutes before they really get active and pull. Then, after a brief peak, the attractiveness level of the fight flattens out again. Stuck.
Döbeli takes victory against Schwander
After the fight between Lukas Döbeli and Severin Schwander had to be interrupted, the fight continued. Döbeli first had to digest Schwander's elbow strike to the back of his head. The fight is no treat for a long time. Few attacks, little spectacle. Just under 30 seconds before the end, Döbeli attacks and wins against Schwander after a short move.
Ott rewarded for active swinging style against Gnägi
Damian Ott is the more active against Florian and tries more. A leapfrog attempt by Ott brings Gnägi to the brink of defeat. The man from eastern Switzerland doesn't let up, stays on the ball and pushes the Bernese fighter into the sawdust with a Gammen after the final minute.
Döbeli gets an elbow to the back of the head
After 40 seconds, Lukas Döbeli is elbowed on the back of the head by Severin Schwander. The fight has to be interrupted and the duel between Florian Gnägi and Damian Ott is brought forward.
Schurtenberger cannot put Sempach on his back
Thomas Sempach is difficult to defeat - the 39-year-old from Bern proves this again today. The fight against Sven Schurtenberger is truly no spectacle. Schurtenberger tries hard to get something going here, but Sempach holds his own and gives his opponent no chance to make a move with his defensive swinging style. After 7 minutes, the match is over. Incidentally, Sempach has only lost three rounds this season, and so far it remains that way.
Schenk scores maximum points against Hersche
The festival in Appenzell is a home game for Martin Hersche. After less than 30 seconds, he is almost lying with both shoulder blades in the sawdust against offensive wrestler Schenk. A little later, Schenk launches his next attack and puts Hersche flat on his back with a short move.
Duel between Rychen and Räbmatter without a winner
Roger Rychen and Patrick Räbmatter show a great gait. Both indicate with their attacks: "I want to win here." But neither of them takes the final risk - placed. Score 8.75 for both.
Kramer with a working victory against defensive artist Good
Marco Good demonstrates his defensive skills against Lario Kramer. Good is able to get out of every dicey situation. Kramer simply can't get the eastern Swiss on his back - until 23 seconds before the end. The western Swiss player takes the win against Good.
Roth brilliant - Eastern Swiss puts Bernese Moser on his back
Martin Roth from Appenzell puts Michael Moser on his back. The eastern Swiss cheer. Roth defeats the Bernese after a skillful headlock. Score 9.75. The fight between Matthieu Burger and Lars Voggensperger ends in a knockdown.
Here we go!
The wrestlers stand in the sawdust and attack. Michael Moser and Martin Roth open the jubilee wrestling festival in 4th place, where the top pairings will be contested in the first round, the Anschwingen.
The top pairings in the 1st course
Sven Schurtenberger - Thomas Sempach
Lukas Döbeli - Schwander Severin
Florian Gnägi - Damian Ott
Mike Müllestein - Curdin Orlik
Bernhard Kämpf - Domenic Schneider
Nick Apliger - Benjamin Gapany
Matthias Aeschbacher - Marcel Bieri
Armon Orlik - Adrian Walther
Werner Schlegel - Fabian Staudenmann
Samuel Giger - Joel Wicki
Applause for Strebel
The technical director of the ESV, Stefan Strebel, gives a short speech. The duration is 7 minutes. He recalls the values of the sport of wrestling and receives applause from the audience for his words. He calls on the wrestlers to show humility in victory and greatness in defeat. This means for the winner: First wipe the opponent's back, shake hands and only then cheer.
-
First impressions of the morning
The wrestlers enter the arena
The atmosphere here in the beautiful arena in Appenzell is fantastic. All the wrestlers are greeted by the audience - the party can begin.
Schlegel: "Every opponent has a back"
Werner Schlegel is one of the favorites at the Federal Anniversary Wrestling Festival. Before the highlight of the season, the Toggenburg native talks about the festival, his wrestling style and the parallels with Jörg Abderhalden.
A wrestler from Canada wants to give the big names a run for their money
With Thomas Badat, a Swiss abroad is stepping into the sawdust ring. Badat lives in Quebec, Canada, and wants to take on Giger and Co. in Appenzell. However, a glance at his statistics shows that the 27-year-old farmer, who speaks flawless Swiss German with a slight English accent, is unlikely to be a threat to the really bad guys.
Badat competed at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Pratteln two years ago. On the second day of the competition, he was just a spectator. After losing four rounds out of four fights, he was already finished after the first day. In Zug 2019, his adventure at the Swiss nationals was also only four courses long. At least he managed to win with a flat throw in the third round.
-
These wrestlers could put Staudenmann and Giger on their backs
The most frequently named favorites to win the festival are Fabian Staudenmann from Bern and Samuel Giger from Thurgau. However, with wrestling king Joel Wicki, Adrian Walther, Werner Schlegel and Armon Orlik, there are other wrestlers who are among the top candidates. Wrestlers such as Nick Alpiger, Curdin Orlik or Lario Kramer could be the spoilers for Giger and Co.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker of the Federal Anniversary Wrestling Festival in Appenzell. This wrestling festival takes place every 25 years. Today the successor to Thomas Sutter will be decided. Which wrestling titan will be crowned the winner today? The hottest decisions here in the ticker. It starts at 8 am.