Fifty athletes each from the host regional associations of Central Switzerland and the Canton of Bern competed on the Brünig against 20 guests from Northeastern Switzerland. In the end, four wrestlers tied for first place in the rankings—two each from the Bern Cantonal Association and two from northeastern Switzerland.

This was made possible by King Armon Orlik and Fabian Staudenmann, who ended in a tie in the final round, with Staudenmann, from Bern, being awarded the higher score for his aggressive wrestling style in the final bout. Schlegel secured a shared victory with a perfect score in the sixth round, while Burger earned his triumph with a win over Luc Bissig.

For Schlegel, the triumph on the Brünig was a special story. The St. Gallen native seemed to have already been eliminated from contention after the fourth round. After failing to get past a draw in his opening bout against the Bernese federal wrestler Michael Ledermann, he was forced to concede defeat after lunch. However, the result for Jonas Amrhyn, the Lucerne regional champion, was highly controversial, as Schlegel did not appear to have both shoulder blades in the sawdust. In the end, though, the Toggenburg native had the last laugh.

Staudenmann, the King of the Mountains

It was also a special triumph for Fabian Staudenmann. With his victory on the Brünig, the Bernese wrestler filled a gap in his list of achievements. By winning at the pass summit between the cantons of Bern and Obwalden, he became only the second wrestler to win every mountain festival at least once. Before him, only Martin Grab had achieved this feat. The Schwyz native, who has long since retired, took twelve years to complete the feat, while Staudenmann needed just three. The Mittelland native celebrated his first mountain festival victory in 2023 at Schwarzsee. This was followed by victories on the Weissenstein (2023, 2025), the Rigi (2024, 2026), the Schwägalp (2024), and the Stoos (2025).

“I saw Martin on Friday before the Weissenstein race, and he wished me good luck. I still can’t quite believe it—it’s a huge honor and a cool story,” Staudenmann said in an on-field interview with SRF after the celebration.

For Matthieu Burger from Seeland, it was his second victory at a Kranzfest; his first came at a Bergfest. König Orlik achieved his first victory at an event of this magnitude during his reign, having already won twice at cantonal festivals this year.

Moser: In a Class of His Own in Freiburg

In addition to the Brünig Mountain Festival, the equally star-studded Southwest Switzerland Regional Festival took place in Fribourg on Sunday. Michael Moser from Bern left his mark on the event. Four days after his 21st birthday, the Emmental native proved unstoppable. After just five rounds and five victories—four of them with the maximum score—he was already declared the festival champion, as he held a 1.25-point lead over his closest rival and fellow association member Adrian Walther heading into the final round. Among others, he sent the previously undefeated Swiss national team members Lario Kramer and Marius Frank crashing to the sawdust. In the final bout, he ultimately defeated Walther as well after just under six minutes.

Moser, the exceptional talent from the Emmental, pulled off the feat of winning for the second time in his second appearance as a guest at a regional festival. Last year, he triumphed at the Northeast Swiss Festival alongside Werner Schlegel and Damian Ott. For Moser, the victory at the Southwest Swiss Festival marked his seventh wreath festival win and his third at a regional festival.