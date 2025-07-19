Fabian Staudenmann wins his last mountain wrestling festival of the season. KEYSTONE

Fabian Staudenmann wins the wrestling festival on the Weissenstein. After a lightning defeat against Werner Schlegel earlier in the morning, the Bernese wrestler shows a reaction and wins in the final round against Michael Moser.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Fabian Staudenmann is the winner of this year's Weissenstein-Schwinget.

The 25-year-old from Bern takes his 19th wreath victory on Solothurn's local mountain.

In the final round, he wins against Michael Moser for the first time in 2025, after losing to a strong Werner Schlegel in the first round. Show more

Fabian Staudenmann 's day starts with a bitter setback. In beautiful sunshine on the Weissenstein, the king contender loses to Werner Schlegel in the first move without a trace. After that, the Bernese player starts to catch up.

After two flat throws before midday, not only did Staudenmann's starting position change in the second half of the swinging day, but so did the weather. Rain sets in and fog spreads. But this does not stop Staudenmann's triumphant advance.

Staudenmann also scores maximum points in the fourth and fifth rounds and qualifies for the final round against Michael Moser. The starting position for the decisive fight is clear: if you want to win the final round, you have to win this round.

Revenge against Moser succeeds

Before the final round, the sun returns to Solothurn's local mountain. And it shines for Staudenmann. After a highly intense fight and a little more than seven out of a maximum of twelve minutes, the 25-year-old manages the decisive throw.

Staudenmann puts Michael Moser on his back for the first time in the royal year 2025, after losing both fights against the 19-year-old at the Seeland and Bern Cantonal Championships.

Strong Schlegel defeats both final round participants

Werner Schlegel also had a strong day. He defeats Fabian Staudenmann in the first round. After the lunch break, he inflicts the first defeat of the day on Michael Moser and moves to the top of the intermediate rankings.

In the fifth round, he needs a win against Curdin Orlik to qualify for the final round against his opponent from the morning, Staudenmann. But this comes to nothing. The fight ends in a draw and Schlegel misses out on the final round despite a respectable score sheet.

"The victories against Staudenmann and Moser gave me a boost", Schlegel said on "SRF" after the event, adding: "It's a shame that the north-east Swiss didn't have the strongest team. I lacked a bit of support there."

Nonetheless, the north-eastern Swiss team won three wreaths on the Weissenstein. Six went to the Bernese section. The north-western Swiss team wins four oak leaves. The winner's muni goes to festival winner Staudenmann after a race to catch up.

The live ticker from the Weissenstein-Schwinget to read up on

Fabian Staudenmann wins on the Weissenstein In the final round, Michael Moser and Fabian Staudenmann have to swing for victory. In the event of a defeat, Curdin Orlik inherits the victory. Needless to say, they both fired up the turbo right from the start. After around four and a half minutes of action, Staudenmann unleashes a leapfrog and brings Moser to the brink of defeat. The fight goes on. "Heja Michu, de mag nüme", a spectator shouts into the crowd at the halfway point. Staudenmann then unpacks his next move and Moser reacts. Moser has no chance with Staudenmann's next attempt. After two recent defeats, Staudenmann wins again against Moser and takes the victory on the Weissenstein.

6th course: Orlik puts final course participants Staudenmann and Moser under pressure to win Werner Schlegel ends a strong day (victories against Staudenmann and Moser) with a win against Lars Zaugg . The Toggenburg native scores 9.75, which means he cannot catch up with Orlik and is no longer a possible winner. Lightning victory for Curdin Orlik against Oliver Hermann - that's all the information you need. Oh yes: Orlik takes the lead with the maximum score. Fabian Staudenmann and Michael Moser must therefore go for victory in the final round if they want to win the festival. The Thurgau colossus Domenic Schneider attacks Reto Thöni directly - long live the sixth course! When it comes to oak leaves, the wrestlers throw everything into the balance. And the risk pays off for Schneider. He lays Thöni flat on his back, takes his mountain wreath and approaches the 100 wreath club (92 wreaths). Sinisha Lüscher pulls off the feast despite a damaged finger. In the second course, she dislocates her finger, has it fixed by an attendant and wins flat. In the sixth course, he bodied Elias Pirkheim and took the first mountain wreath of his career. "Jaaaaa!", shouts Marcel Räbsamen . He completes his mountain wreath statistics with his victory against Fritz Ramseier . He has now won oak leaves at all six Bergkranz festivals. Räbsamen underlines his good form and beams like a cockchafer after the sixth course.

Top pairings in the 6th course Marcel Räbsamen - Fritz Ramseier

Sinisha Lüscher - Elias Pirkheim

Domenic Schneider - Reto Thöni

Oliver Hermann - Curdin Orlik

Werner Schlegel - Lars Zaugg Final round

Michael Moser - Fabian Staudenmann

The intermediate ranking after five rounds Weissenstein-Schwinget

5th round - Staudenmann and Moser are in the final round Who will follow Fabian Staudenmann into the final round? That is the big question before the fight between Werner Schlegel and Curdin Orlik . The starting position is clear: both need a victory in order to compete against Staudenmann. And neither of them manages to win. As a result, neither of them makes it to the final round. This is particularly bitter for Schlegel, who defeated two heavyweights in Staudenmann and Moser - and would have deserved to take part in the final round purely on his score sheet. But we know: If only... The fact is, his defeat in the second round against Leandro Nägeli is the tolggen in the book. And so it comes to the Bernese final round on the Weissenstein between Fabian Staudenmann and 19-year-old Michael Moser. Fabian Staudenmann wants to reach the final round. The maximum score is of course the best argument for this. After 90 seconds, he flattens Marius Frank , who has been very strong up to this point - the final round participation is perfect. The premiere between Domenic Schneider and Michael Moser is a great spectacle for the first time after around two minutes of action. Moser works over Schneider on the ground. The man from Thurgau demonstrates his incredible bridge and core strength and spins out. Moser follows up on the next move and wins with a picture-book flat throw. Hanspeter Luginbühl 's sixth mountain wreath is out of the question today. He loses against Sinisha Lüscher . After the initial sunshine, the fog now sets in on the Weissenstein. The view of the wrestling arena is now difficult. Meanwhile, Nick Alpiger defeats his opponent Fabian Ulmann .

Top pairings 5th round Jonas Odermatt - Reto Thöni

Sinisha Lüscher - Hanspeter Luginbühl

Adrian Odermatt - Elias Pirkheim

Michael Moser - Domenic Schneider

Marius Frank - Fabian Staudenmann

Curdin Orlik - Werner Schlegel

Tension for participation in the final round My dear people: High tension at the Weissenstein-Schwinget. Everything is still wide open in the battle for the final round. Three wrestlers are in the lead, with heavyweights such as Fabian Staudenmann, Michael Moser and Domenic Schneider lurking behind them. Let's look forward to the division in the 5th round - stay up to date here. The intermediate ranking after four courses Weissenstein-Schwinget

4th course: Schlegel defeats Moser - Staudenmann also scores a spectacular victory Just in time for the start of the top pairing between Michael Moser and Werner Schlegel , light rain begins to fall over the Weissenstein. Just in time for the referee's call, Schlegel pulls like a madman and brings Moser to the brink of his first defeat of the day. However, the 19-year-old from Bern still manages to pull away decisively. The fight between the attack-minded wrestlers is extremely attractive - a treat right after the lunch break. Shortly after the start of the final minute, Schlegel makes a move on Staudenmann. Like Staudenmann a few moments earlier, Schlegel turns Moser on his back from the turn. Maximum score. Together with Curdin Orlik and Marius Frank, Schlegel takes the lead and replaces Moser at the front. Curdin Orlik takes his third victory. He wins flat against fellow federation member Christian Gerber . Orlik temporarily takes the lead in the rankings and remains a candidate for the final round. Wow! Fabian Staudenmann with a demonstration of power against Nick Alpiger . Staudenmann seeks the decision from the outset and spectacularly scores the maximum score after two minutes. Staudenmann throws Alpiger onto his back from a turn. Screenshot/SRF Lightning victory for Domenic Schneider ! After just four seconds, he puts Fritz Ramseier on his back. Schneider adds 9.75 to his score. Sinisha Lüscher fights with a handicap after the incident in 2nd gear. He had dislocated his finger and had to have it reset by a coach without further ado. An attractive fight ends against David Lüthi . Nine for both.

Top pairings from the 4th round Sinisha Lüscher - David Lüthi

Sandro Galli - Kaj Hügli

Marius Frank - Thomas Sempach

Fritz Ramseier - Domenic Schneider

Nick Alpiger - Fabian Staudenmann

Christian Gerber - Curdin Orlik

Michael Moser - Werner Schlegel

The intermediate ranking after three rounds Weissenstein-Schwinget

3rd course: Moser lonely at the top - Staudenmann and Schlegel lurking The index and middle fingers of Sinisha Lüscher's left hand are taped. He dislocated his finger in the previous gait (see entry below). Against Michael Moser , the man from north-western Switzerland was left behind. In the duel between the two youngsters, Moser shows Lüscher who is the master. The 19-year-old from Bern takes his third victory, his second with a ten. It is now clear why Sinisha Lüscher asked the referee for a brief interruption during the second round against Florian Gnägi. During the fight, Lüscher does not grip with her left hand. The reason: a dislocated finger. At the next opportunity, he went to a coach and had his finger reset, continued swinging and won with the maximum score. Domenic Schneider from Thurgau gets off to an explosive start against Lars Zaugg . However, the man from Bern turns away decisively. On the second move of the north-eastern Swiss heavyweight, there is no saving Zaugg. Schneider wins with a 9.75. Werner Schlegel makes short work of Adrian Klossner . The first move fails, on the second attempt he gets a ten against the Bernese. Schlegel goes into the lunch break after a 30-second run. Nick Alpiger throws Josias Wittwer onto his shoulder blades shortly before the start of the final minute. Fabian Staudenmann mobilizes all his strength against Tiago Vieria . The top Bernese wrestler wants a ten against the man from north-western Switzerland. Staudenmann lifts the 160-kilo man (source: Schlussgang.ch) several times on the ground. The endeavor succeeds. Staudenmann gets the maximum score. Curdin Orlik scores his second maximum mark in a row. He wins flat against Samuel Schmid .

2nd course: Lüscher adjusts his fingers and wins - Staudenmann reacts, a setback for Schlegel Michael Moser remains on course. He completes the task against This Kolb from Hinterthurg after around four minutes. After the flat throw against Nick Alpiger, he scores a 9.75 in 2nd gear. Werner Schlegel does what he always does: he goes on the attack. Against Leandro Nägeli , the Staudenmann conqueror starts right away. But Nägeli defends skillfully - several times. The fight ends after six minutes. An attractive fight is rewarded with a 9 for Schlegel. The fact that Nägeli remains standing against Schlegel comes as a surprise. Curdin Orlik gets the maximum score against Roman Wittenwiler . After Domenic Schneider barely drew against Curdin Orlik, he needs little time for his first offensive action against Etienne Burger . After 40 seconds, Schneider is credited with his first victory. Fabian Staudenmann lives up to his role as favorite against Gian Maria Odermatt . After one minute, he takes the first maximum score. Nick Alpiger recovers from his defeat against Michael Moser. He gets off to a flying start against David Lüthi . Lüthi fends off the first attacks. And the many others too. The referee announces the last minute and shortly before the end of the round Alpiger manages the decisive move. He takes his first victory in the final push. Sinisha Lüscher makes a strong start to the festival. He takes his second victory against Florian Gnägi . The first with the maximum score.

1st course: Little spectacle between Schneider and Orlik - Moser with maximum score, Schlegel defeats Staudenmann What a start from Werner Schlegel ! The explosive wrestler from north-eastern Switzerland takes Fabian Staudenmann down with the first move and wins after 16 seconds in a follow-up press. After the referee's pants check, Nick Alpiger and Michael Moser have to tighten their belts a little. Then it starts - and how! Moser confirms his strong form and inflicts only his fourth defeat of the season on Alpiger. Maximum score. Domenic Schneider and Curdin Orlik initially feel each other out. And the feeling out continues - until the match comes to an end. An unspectacular match ends in a stalemate. The fight between Lars Voggensperger and Roger Rychen ends in a stalemate. Adrian Odermatt defeats Christian Geber in the second round. No winner between Marcel Räbsamen and Philipp Roth . A gait in which an 8.75 is the logical conclusion. A stinking Sinisha Lüscher has Roman Schnurrenberger on the ground and won't settle for a 9.75. Lüscher works Schnurrenberger over and presses the north-eastern Swiss flat on his back. However, the extra effort is not rewarded. Because the referee gives the result before Lüscher's flat throw, the north-western Swiss athlete receives a 9.75. The match between Marius Frank and Marin Roth really gets underway following the referee's decision. Frank takes Roth down in the first move, but the agile north-eastern Swiss Roth spins out spectacularly. After that, the intensity in the generational duel remains high. The fight between the 20-year-old Frank and the 34-year-old Roth ends in a draw. Both receive a 9.

1st gear: Staudenmann against Schlegel The top pairings from the Weissenstein-Schwinget Fabian Staudenmann - Werner Schlegel Nick Alpiger - Michael Moser Domenic Schneider - Curdin Orlik Adrian Odermatt - Christian Gerber Lars Voggensperger - Roger Rychen Philipp Roth - Marcel Räbsamen Samuel Brun - Florian Gnägi Marius Frank - Martin Roth Show more

Armon Orlik not at the start after all The first swing would have seen the absolute top pairing between Fabian Staudenmann and Armon Orlik. Unfortunately this will not happen. Orlik is absent from Weissenstein due to illness. So the line-up is slightly different. Staudenmann teams up with Werner Schlegel.

Hello ... ... and welcome to the Weissenstein-Schwinget. You can find everything from the wrestling venue here in the ticker. The first swing starts at 8.30 am. Show more

