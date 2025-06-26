Fabian Staudenmann is a top wrestler, mathematics student and godfather. He talks to blue Sport about his 6-year-old godfather and has to laugh heartily.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabian Staudenmann is one of the contenders for the title of king at the 2025 Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis GL.

His idol Vivienne will definitely be keeping her fingers crossed for him at the end of August.

The top wrestler talks to blue Sport about the 6-year-old. She wants the expensive presents from her godfather. Show more

Fabian Staudenmann has already won a lot in his sporting career. He is one of the best of his generation on the wrestling circuit. Staudenmann's godchild Vivienne (6) is also aware of his strength in the sawdust.

At major wrestling festivals, the best wrestlers can look forward to a live prize - a cow, cattle or sheep. As a rule, the athletes do without the animal. The four-legged friends stay with the owner and the wrestlers take the money.

"My Göttimeitli almost scolded me"

Staudenmann has already dusted off a few live prizes in his career, in addition to his great-grandmother's five-legged friends. He has yet to keep any of them. If it were up to his idol, Staudenmann would have kept one or two animals. "She once told me that I should take the Muni," Staudenmann recalls, adding: "She almost scolded me when I told her that I was leaving the Muni with the owner."

The 6-year-old can now live with the fact that her godfather chooses money over animals. Vivienne has had a change of heart. "Her reasoning now is that her godfather never takes the Muni, but the money instead and therefore has an incredible amount of money," says Staudenmann.

Staudenmann's godfather as an argument for expensive gifts

Depending on the live price, the monetary value can be impressive. The value of the winning muni "Magnus" at the 2022 Swiss Wrestling Festival (ESAF) in Pratteln, for example, was around 30,000 francs.

At the ESAF in Mollis at the end of August, Staudenmann wants to be crowned wrestling king and - for the winner's photo at least - receive the bull "ZIBU". Göttimeitli Vivienne would probably know how to use Staudenmann's royal title to her own advantage.

"Every time my Göttimeitli wants a present, her mother says it's a bit expensive," explains Staudenmann. Vivienne's quick-witted reply makes the Bernese laugh. She replies to her mother: "It doesn't matter, I want it from Götti, he has a lot of money."

