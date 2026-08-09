Fabian Staudenmann celebrates a victory as the favorite at the Bern-Jura Regional Association Festival in Werdtberg. In the final bout, the Bern native defeats his clubmate Michael Ledermann.

Staudenmann demonstrated his excellent form and ended the festival with nothing but victories. Only in the second round against Fabian Aebersold was the athlete from the Schwarzenburg Schwing Club unable to achieve a perfect score. In the end, he had three Swiss national champions—Christian Gerber, Philipp Roth, and Ledermann—on his scorecard.

For Staudenmann, it was the 25th Kranzfest victory of his career and his fifth this season. The 26-year-old has emerged victorious in all four of his most recent appearances in the sawdust ring.

Andy Signer celebrated his first victory at a traditional wrestling festival at the Schaffhausen Cantonal Festival in Schaffhausen. The 23-year-old from St. Gallen prevailed over the surprise contender Nicola Graf in the final round, thereby preventing a rare occurrence: Had the final bout ended in a draw, as many as nine (!) wrestlers tied for points would have shared the festival victory.