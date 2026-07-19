Fabian Staudenmann (26) from Guggisberg in the Mittelland region has won the Bergfest on the Rigi for the second time since 2024. This is Staudenmann’s 25th major festival victory.

The final seconds: Fabian Staudenmann (right) throws Lars Zaugg off balance in the final run and wins the Bergfest on the Rigi for the second time since 2024

In the final round, Fabian Staudenmann defeated Lars Zaugg from Emmental with an inside hook after just over four minutes. Staudenmann advanced to the final round because, in the fourth round, he managed—with a bit of luck—to send Lars Voggensperger from northwestern Switzerland into the sawdust with just two seconds remaining. In return, he won the fifth round against Michael Moser from Bern quickly and decisively. For Lars Zaugg, this was only his second final round against Staudenmann—and his first of this magnitude.

So far in his career, Fabian Staudenmann has won 23 wrestling festivals plus two festivals of national significance. For the second time since 2024, two Bernese wrestlers faced off in the final round on the Rigi. A year ago, when the Bernese were not invited, wrestlers from northeastern Switzerland dominated the hosts from Central Switzerland.

This time, Lukas Bissig from Uri—a native of Central Switzerland (along with Moser)—managed to finish in second place. Bissig could have ended Central Switzerland’s losing streak in the final round on the Rigi, but he was unable to defeat Dominik Gasser in the fifth round.

Defensive maestro Samuel Schwyzer also provided some highlights for Central Switzerland, earning a draw in his opening bout against Fabian Staudenmann and another after lunch against Michael Moser. Schwyzer even came close to defeating both of those “tough” Bernese opponents.

Also noteworthy: Nick Alpiger from northwestern Switzerland, winner of the Weissenstein Schwinget last weekend, lost both his first bout against Michael Gwerder (after just a few seconds) and his third bout against Christian Gerber. Prior to that, Alpiger had not lost a single bout this season.

The action continues next weekend with the Bergfest on the Brünig. Rigi winner Staudenmann is looking to shine there once again. Staudenmann has won the Bergfest races on the Rigi, Weissenstein, Stoos, Schwarzsee, and Schwägalp at least once each—but he has never won on the Brünig.