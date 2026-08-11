Swiss professional cyclist Stefan Bissegger has been forced to take a break. As the Thurgau native announced on Instagram, he suffered a pubic bone fracture last week during the Tour of Poland.

Bissegger sustained the injury in a crash toward the end of Stage 5, when he unfortunately got caught on one of the organizer’s promotional banners. It remains to be seen how long the 2022 European time trial champion will be sidelined and whether he will be able to compete in the World Championships in Montreal, Canada, from September 20 to 27.